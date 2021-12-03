Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI–More than 300 people gathered in downtown Flint for a ‘Treemendous Evening’ on the corner of Second and Saginaw Street yesterday.
Attendees were greeted with horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa and cookies, a reindeer petting zoo, Christmas carols, and other activities, all free of cost.
The evening concluded with a countdown to the lighting of the big pine tree on the corner of Second and Saginaw Street, announced by Mayor Sheldon Neeley.