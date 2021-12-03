Flint, MI–More than 300 people gathered in downtown Flint for a ‘Treemendous Evening’ on the corner of Second and Saginaw Street yesterday.

Attendees were greeted with horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa and cookies, a reindeer petting zoo, Christmas carols, and other activities, all free of cost.

The evening concluded with a countdown to the lighting of the big pine tree on the corner of Second and Saginaw Street, announced by Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

A family observes Melvin and Ruby, reindeer from Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Claire, Mich. at the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021, in downtown Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Teddy the horse arrives for carriage rides in downtown Flint, Mich. for the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Regina Williams poses for a photo on Santa’s lap with her nephew Jaiden Mixon, 9, who was visiting from Alabama. Santa was posted outside of the Capitol Theater in downtown Flint, Mich. for the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Santa welcomes a boy onto his lap for a photo during the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021, in downtown Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mrs. Clause poses for a photo outside of the Eberson bar in downtown Flint, Mich. during the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Santa and Mrs. Clause greet families at the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Children look at Melvin and Ruby the reindeer at the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jaiden Mixon, 9, feeds the reindeer at the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. Mixon lives in Alabama but was in Flint visiting his aunt. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Children look at Melvin and Ruby the reindeer at the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sheriff Chris Swanson heads towards the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Grinch participates in a staring contest with a child at the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Preston Follo, 6, asks Santa for trains for Christmas at the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Onlookers gawk at the Grinch at the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Teddy the horse draws a carriage through downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021 at the tree lighting event.

Crystal Croffe, 48, hands out bags of assorted cookies on behalf of the Mott Culinary Insitute of Arts to attendees of the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Event attendees wait for their horse drawn carriage ride to begin in downtown Flint, Mich. during the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Elijah Sanders (left), 5, and Kaiden Copeland, 6, pose for a photo with the Grinch during the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Stefany Vogel, 34, of Flint, takes photos of attendees during the tree lighting event in downtown Flint, Mich. on behalf of Black Tie Productions on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Members of the St. Paul Episcopal Church choir sing Christmas carols during the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021, in downtown Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Spectators countdown to the tree lighting in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds gathered for the tree lighting ceremony in downtown Flint, Mich. on Dec. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)