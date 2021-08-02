Flint, MI—Bass boomed through downtown Flint on Saturday night as over a dozen Flint area hip-hop artists took the stage at the first Glizzy Fest.
The event organized by Kerale Cayton covered West First Street between Beach and Saginaw bookended by a stage at one end and various vendors at the other.
Seventeen acts performed for about ten minutes each in rapid fire from 8 p.m. to midnight. The crowd grew larger as the evening progressed awaiting local legends Jon Connor and Bootleg.
Joining the lineup were Damontai Richard, The Third, Coxco, Zip, Derrick Poe, Raske, Mar Da Boss, DFFRnT, Jackman Raps, Fortunxte, Sway Montoya, Brelia Renee, Furillostar, Ryn Scott, Velly Beretta, and Ace Gabanna, each joined by their own entourage of creatives.
