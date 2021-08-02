Flint, MI—Bass boomed through downtown Flint on Saturday night as over a dozen Flint area hip-hop artists took the stage at the first Glizzy Fest.

The event organized by Kerale Cayton covered West First Street between Beach and Saginaw bookended by a stage at one end and various vendors at the other.

Seventeen acts performed for about ten minutes each in rapid fire from 8 p.m. to midnight. The crowd grew larger as the evening progressed awaiting local legends Jon Connor and Bootleg.

Joining the lineup were Damontai Richard, The Third, Coxco, Zip, Derrick Poe, Raske, Mar Da Boss, DFFRnT, Jackman Raps, Fortunxte, Sway Montoya, Brelia Renee, Furillostar, Ryn Scott, Velly Beretta, and Ace Gabanna, each joined by their own entourage of creatives.

Flint artist Mar Da Boss performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Mar Da Boss performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Fortunxte performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sway Montoya performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sway Montoya performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jackman Raps performs on stage at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021 in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jackman Raps performs on stage at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021 in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Dffrnt performs on stage at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021 in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Brelia Renee performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Brelia Renee performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Furillostar performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Girls in the crowd dance to Furillostar on July 31, 2021 at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Metro-Detroit artist Ryn Scott performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Jada Ali joins Velly Beretta’s performance on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Velly Beretta performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Velly Beretta performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Cam Howe joins Ace Gabanna on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artists Ace Gabanna and Cameron perform on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The crowd at Glizzy Fest watch Ace Gabanna perform on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Jon Connor headlines Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The crowd at Glizzy Fest dances to Flint artist Jon Connor on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jon Connor gazes out at the crowd at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Cameron Tyler and Cam Howe join John Connor on stage at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021 in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fans dance on stage during Bootleg’s performance at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flitn artist Bootleg of The Dayton Family perfroms at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021 in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fans dance on stage during Bootleg’s performance at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Bootleg of The Dayton Family perfroms at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021 in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fans dance on stage during Bootleg’s performance at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)