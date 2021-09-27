Flint, MI—More than a thousand people descended onto the muddy grounds of the Swartz Creek Golf Course Sept. 25 for the first Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic.

The event, which was organized by twenty-six-year-old Seth Conklin, featured a variety of Michigan medical cannabis vendors, live performances from mostly Flint-based music artists, as well as a “2 Man Scramble” golf tournament.

Conklin, a Clio High School graduate, has been organizing events for six years and is one of the founders of the Detroit Hash Bash. “We needed something else in Flint, more local, so I just started talking to the golf course and made it happen,” he said.

Conklin first attempted the event in June but mother nature had other plans, with heavy rain and a tornado warning.

Despite a rainy week leading up to the September event and some rain showers the morning of, cannabis enthusiasts wore smiles on their faces as they trudged through the mud on foot or in one of the several golf carts available for rent.

Remote control cars fitted with glass water pipes created by Michigan glass artist Joey Stanton were on display at the Great Lakes Glass tent at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic Event. The event took place on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich.

Andreas Langosh, 33, of Whitmore Lake, Mich. creates a glass sculpture on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event which was held at Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. Langosh and his business partner Joey Stanton started their business, Big Lake Glass, six years ago. The pair travels to different events to sell their crafts. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

After several days of rainfall the week before, many attendees of the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event tied plastic bags to their feet to protect their shoes from mud. The event, which took place on Sept. 25, 2021 at Swartz Creek Golf Course, featured a variety of cannabis vendors, performances from Flint artists, and a Golf Tournament. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Zuda Terps employee Ryan Rezmer, 31, of Flint, Mich. prepares a sample of cannabis extract for an event attendee at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoissuer Classic. The event, which took place at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2021, featured a golf tournament, a variety of Michigan cannabis vendors, and live music. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Krystal Compart, 41, describes different cannabis products to a customer at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event, which was held at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2021. After a bad car accident in Indiana, Compart was prescribed opiates. For years her pain management plan consisted of Morphine and Vicodin. She grew tired of how the drugs made her feel, and considered medical marijuana. Using marijuana products daily, Compart said she noticed an increase in energy and more consistent control over her pain. She said she lost 165 pounds, which she attributes to switching from opiates to cannabis. Now she works with Wicked Gardens Medical Cannabis in an effort to spread awareness of the benefits of medical cannabis and help others find what will work for them. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic attendees look at products at the Medical Mitten Relief tent. The event, which was held at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. was held on Sept. 25, 2021, and featured a variety of cannabis vendors, a golf tournament, and live music. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Brianna Garrett, 25, of Lansing, Mich. creates a large bubble with her custom-made bubble wand at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Swartz Creek Golf Course. Garrett’s company, Bubbles R Us, sells bubble wands and her own formula of bubble fluid, in addition to providing bubble stations for events. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Cannabis edibles are spread across a table at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Swartz Creek Golf Course. (KT Kanazwich | Flint Beat)

Detroit artist Skilla Baby performs at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic at the Swartz Creek Golf Club on Sept. 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jeff Williamson, 24, of Ethereal Extracts, points to a variety of products at his vendor table at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event. The event, which was held at the Swartz Creek Golf Course on Sept. 25, 2021, featured a golf tournament, a variety of Michigan cannabis vendors, and performances from Michigan musicians.

Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic organizer Seth Conklin, 26, announces the schedule of events for the second half of the day on Sept. 25, 2021. The event, which took place at Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. featured a variety of cannabis vendors, a golf tournament, and live music performances from mostly Flint-based artists. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Around 20 trophies were given out to cannabis vendors and golfers at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event on Sept. 25, 2021. Awards included titles like best dressed and best edible. The event, which took place at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. featured a variety of Michigan cannabis vendors, a golf tournament, and live music.

Flint artist Cameron Tyler performs at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic at the Swartz Creek Golf Course on Sept. 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Krystal Compart, 41, bags up a pre-rolled cannabis joint in a custom Wicked Gardens Medical Cannabis waterproof tube at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A videographer at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic carries his dog in his bag while he films on Sept. 25, 2021. The event, which was held at the Swartz Creek Golf Club in Flint, Mich. featured a variety of Michigan cannabis vendors, live music, and a golf tournament. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Travis Jackson, 32, of Eastpointe, Mich. (right) holds a bag of cannabis flowers for a Fore Twenty Golf Club Cannabis Connoisseur Classic event attendee at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2021. Jackson owns a mobile dispensary called High Priority. When asked what someone could expect to see when he pulls up, he said, “me in my old ’62 Chevy to keep it funky.” Jackson said it was the first event where he had a table, and the success of the day made him want to participate in more. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The rainy week leading up to the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic on Sept. 25, 2021, guaranteed a muddy environment for the event held at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. Vendors, artists, and attendees struggled to make their way around the event. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A winner of one of the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic trophies holds his award in the air at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2021. The event gave out about 20 trophies to vendors for various prizes like best dressed and best edible. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Tay Boogie performs at the Four Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Attendees of the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic watch Flint artist Tay Boogie perform on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich.

The sun descends on the vendor tent at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic. The event, which was held at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2021, featured a golf tournament, a variety of Michigan cannabis vendors, and live music. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)