Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI—More than a thousand people descended onto the muddy grounds of the Swartz Creek Golf Course Sept. 25 for the first Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic.
The event, which was organized by twenty-six-year-old Seth Conklin, featured a variety of Michigan medical cannabis vendors, live performances from mostly Flint-based music artists, as well as a “2 Man Scramble” golf tournament.
Conklin, a Clio High School graduate, has been organizing events for six years and is one of the founders of the Detroit Hash Bash. “We needed something else in Flint, more local, so I just started talking to the golf course and made it happen,” he said.
Conklin first attempted the event in June but mother nature had other plans, with heavy rain and a tornado warning.
Despite a rainy week leading up to the September event and some rain showers the morning of, cannabis enthusiasts wore smiles on their faces as they trudged through the mud on foot or in one of the several golf carts available for rent.