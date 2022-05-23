Burton, MI- Though the weather forecast was uncertain on Sunday, May 22, 2022, more than 900 cars still cruised into the Dust ’em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center.

“We are thrilled with the turnout, the vendors said nothing but amazing feedback. They all said everyone was so excited to be out, and thankful the weather played nice,” said Executive Director of Back to the Bricks, Amber Taylor. “This truly gets me pumped up for all our summer actives.”

The car show, which debuted last year, signifies the start of the Back to the Bricks calendar of events held throughout the summer leading up to the main Downtown Flint show.

Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jack Blackstock, 37, of Grand Blanc watches his son Wyatt Blackstock, 6 and 1/2, and his father Mark Blackstock, 63, of Swartz Creek pose for a photo on his Jeep. Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A red El Camino on display at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rows of cars line the expansive parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, for the second annual Dust ’em Off Car Show. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

More than 900 cars cruised second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Each car possessed something unique, from rare vehicles, to customized ones. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

“Dollar” Bill Plewa, 77, and his wife “Christmas” Carol Plewa, 68, of Holly, Mich. relax at the fifth car show they have participated in this year. In 2021, they went to fifty different events. Bill pulls up in a 1907’s Chevelle SS 396. Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A Transformers decal decorates the a hood at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A woman plunges into the water in a dunk tank. Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Alyvia Stevenson, 19, of Flint, experiences the drivers seat of a Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race car. Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

More than 900 cars were on display at the Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The car show kicks off the Back to the Bricks events for the year. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Car owners relax in camping chairs behind their vehicles while spectators come by during the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A blue eagle decorates the hood of a Pontiac at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A group of car enthusiasts admire a convertible during the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

More than 900 cars pulled into the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. for the second annual Dust ’em Off Car Show on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A hood ornament detail is mounted atop an Auburn Automobile. Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Nick David, 46, of Vasser, Lori Kukulski, 55, of Vasser, and Nickie Case, 35, of Detroit, moments after posing for a photo for a car photographer. Car owners and enthusiasts came out to the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. had more than 900 vehicles on display on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The event kicks off the years Back to the Bricks event series. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A decal on the back of an El Camino reads “Low 4 Life” which represents the Low 4 Life car club. Over 900 vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. for the second annual Dust ’em Off Car Show on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A man uses a segue to navigate through the expansive Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. during the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Details of a Ford V8 on display at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A blue Ford Bronco on display at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Custom pink Chevrolet car parts are revealed under the hood is just one example of the many car customizations displayed at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A blue Camero is displayed alone as the end of the Dust ‘em Off Car Show event approaches. The event, which drew in more than 900 vehicles, was held in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Spectators are reflected in the back of a car mirror at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. More than 900 cars cruised into the event, which kicks off the 2022 Back to the Bricks event series. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A blue Ford Bronco on display at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Memorabilia and decorations are displayed beside vehicles during the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Attendees roam the expansive parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. during the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A retro Dodge Van on display at the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show in the parking lot of the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The “Low 4 Life” car club lines up in a section of the parking lot at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. during the second annual Dust ‘em Off Car Show on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)