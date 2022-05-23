Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Burton, MI- Though the weather forecast was uncertain on Sunday, May 22, 2022, more than 900 cars still cruised into the Dust ’em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center.
“We are thrilled with the turnout, the vendors said nothing but amazing feedback. They all said everyone was so excited to be out, and thankful the weather played nice,” said Executive Director of Back to the Bricks, Amber Taylor. “This truly gets me pumped up for all our summer actives.”
The car show, which debuted last year, signifies the start of the Back to the Bricks calendar of events held throughout the summer leading up to the main Downtown Flint show.
