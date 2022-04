Flint, MI–Flint rapper YN Jay gave away 200 Easter baskets to children April 17 during an event he hosted for the spring holiday at the former Northwestern High School.

In addition to the Easter baskets, the event featured free food for families as well as 3 bounce houses, a gaming truck, and other activities–such as rolling cars.

Check out the photos below:

Teala Norris, 4, and Tylen Butler, 5, of Flint, spin on a 360 rolling car at an Easter Sunday event outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022. The event was hosted by rapper YN Jay. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

King Tiggs, 2, and Jorden Lowery, 5, of Flint arrive at the YN Jay Easter Sunday event in matching outfits on April 17, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint rapper YN Jay stands on a truck outside of Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich. on April 17, 2022, during his Easter Sunday event which featured free entertainment and Easter baskets for kids. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Young fans of YN Jay line up to meet him at his Easter Sunday event outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Adrianna Joes, 12, (left) Shatoya Allen, 32, Demetrius Rushan, 8, and Adrianna Joes, 12, pose with their new Easter baskets on April 17, 2022, outside of Northwestern High School for YN Jay’s Easter Sunday giveaway and family fun event. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kids go upside down in a 360 go-kart in the parking lot of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022, during YN Jay’s Easter Sunday event. The event featured free food, entertainment, and Easter baskets for families. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ashanti Giles, 17, and Serenity Giles, 20, of Flint, pose for a photo in front of rapper YN Jay at an Easter Sunday event at Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Dante Norris, 10, of Flint, stretches out over the edge of a bounce house outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022, during YN Jay’s Easter Sunday event. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A Uhaul truckbed is lined with Easter baskets on April 17, 2022. The baskets were given free to children who attended YN Jay’s Easter Sunday event. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rapper YN Jay poses for photos with children outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022, during his Easter Sunday event. The event featured free entertainment and Easter baskets for kids. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Karter Brown, 6, Ja-Kyra Brown, 2, Kenya Croom, 27, Rocky the dog, Shay Brown, 26, and Aubri Hartfield hang out at the YN Jay Easter Sunday event on April 17, 2022. The event, which was held outside of Flint’s Northwestern High School, provided free food, entertainment, and Easter baskets for children. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Danielle Norris, 6, helps Sincere Earl, 2, take off her boots so she can get in the bounce house outside of Northwestern High School for YN Jay’s Easter Sunday event on April 17, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Jada Ali helps hand out Easter baskets at the YN Jay Easter Sunday event outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Children receive free Easter baskets on April 17, 2022, at YN Jay’s Easter Sunday event outside of Northwestern High School. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rapper YN Jay spent much of his Easter Sunday giveaway event taking photos with the community. Chase Wright, 7, got to hold onto YN Jay’s money for his photo. The event was held outside Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022, and featured free food, entertainment, and Easter baskets for families. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Children jump in a bounce house at YN Jay’s Easter Sunday event outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022. The event featured free food, entertainment, and Easter baskets for families. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Deniro “Well Respected Well Connected” Johnson and rapper YN Jay sit on the back of the now-empty truck after handing out free Easter baskets on April 17, 2022, outside of Northwestern High School. YN Jay collaborated with Johnson for an Easter Sunday event featuring free food, entertainment, and Easter baskets for families. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Children receive free Easter baskets on April 17, 2022, at YN Jay’s Easter Sunday event outside of Northwestern High School. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

YN Jay hugs his young fan, Jeremiah Brown, 5, of Flint, during his Easter Sunday event outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022. The event featured free food, entertainment, and Easter baskets for families. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)