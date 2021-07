Flint, Mich.—The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place over the holiday weekend, bringing out people of all ages to enjoy food, games, and fireworks.

The event was a chance to bring the community together and raise funds and awareness about clean water in the city.

Check out our photos of the event below.

Festival goers line up at a food stand on July 3, 2021 during the sixth annual Flint Water Festival that took place at Berston Field House July 2-4.

A girl peeks her head out of the Bear Affair ride on July 3, 2021.

Children watch the riders on the merry-go-round on July 3, 2021.

Kayton Talley, 17, and Anna Daylin, 4, of Flint, pose with their souvenir blow up wand on July 3, 2021.

Tina Stimpson, 61, of Maine, sits at her game booth on July 3, 2021. Last year she didn't have any work due to the pandemic closing down events, and she said she is happy to be traveling again.

Carter Short, 15, of Flint won a big blue gorilla playing a carnival game on July 3, 2021.

Malayah Younger, 4, of Flint, sits on the back of a Corvette waiting for fireworks with her pet snake, King, around her neck on July 4, 2021.

The sun sets over a truck ride on July 4, 2021.

Children ride the alligator mini rollercoaster on July 4, 2021.

Children ride on a spaceship ride on July 4, 2021.

As the carnival rides come to a close, children move to the playground area before the fireworks begin.

In the half hour between the closing of the carnival rides and the fireworks, people light up their own sparklers and fireworks on July 4, 2021.

In the half hour between the closing of the carnival rides and the fireworks, people light up their own sparklers and fireworks on July 4, 2021.

Jahniya Cuthpert, 13, and Lundin Bowen, 13, of Flint, hang out in the basketball court before the fireworks on July 4, 2021.

Attendees of the Flint Water Festival play basketball before the fireworks display on July 4, 2021.

Festival goers dance to the Cupid Shuffle on July 4, 2021.

Children play with roman candles in the field on July 4, 2021.

Children play with roman candles in the field on July 4, 2021.

Children play with roman candles in the field on July 4, 2021.

Flint musician Mars Davis performs on the stage at the Flint Water Festival on July 4, 2021.

Flint artist Brelia Renee performs at the Flint Water Festival on July 4, 2021.

Fans dance to Flint artists Brelia Renee and Furillo Star at the Flint Water Festival on July 4, 2021.

Flint artists Brelia Renee and Furillo Star take the stage at the Flint Water Festival on July 4, 2021.

People gather on the outside of a church on the corner of E Pasadena Avenue and N Saginaw Street to watch the fireworks on July 4, 2021.