Flint, MI —Superheroes were scattered throughout downtown Flint Sept. 18 for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run.

The center serves more than 1,200 families in Genesee and Shiawassee county providing forensic interviews, therapy and counseling, support groups, victim advocacy, safe sleep education, other prevention, and community education, and the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program.

The 1k Fun Run participants line up at the starting line. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The proceeds from the Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run directly benefit child survivors of abuse, neglect, and human trafficking.

President and CEO of the center, Claudnyse D. Holloman, says they were excited to have the race back in downtown Flint after they had to make last year’s event virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year 270 people participated, joining either in person or virtually.

President and CEO of Voices for Children Advocacy Center, Claudnyse D. Holloman cheers as 1k Fun Run participants near the finish line. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

“It really celebrates the kids who are the real superheroes, who have been sexually abused, physically abused, or human trafficked,” Holloman said. “We dress up as superheroes, they are our superheroes, and we get out here and we run, and we walk, and we have fun, we dance and listen to music, and we celebrate all the people who came to raise money.”

Holloman said the Voices for Children Advocacy Center is the only agency that provides these services free of charge. Those interested in donating can visit their website here.

Participants run down First Street dressed as superheroes for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. The proceeds from the event go to the center, which provides services to victims of child abuse. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Anthony Coulchar, 30, pins a number onto the shirt of his son Zech, 7. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Doug Miles, 48, of Grand Blanc comes in first place in just over 18 minutes during the Superhero 5k. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Clara and Jack Wheeler of Lennon, MI, sit on a brick wall at the Flint Farmers Market awaiting the Fun Run. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A man dressed as Batman joins about 270 participants running and walking during the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Daphne, the mascot for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center, wears her Wonder Woman costume at the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Superhero 1k Run medals went to runners at the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ariana Krueger, 15, of Grand Blanc, grabs her medal as she crosses the finish line dressed as a hotdog in a cape. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Avery, 4, and Piper Montgomery, 6, wait at the starting line for the 1k race to start. It’s the girls’ first time participating in the event. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ernesto Alaniz, 9, of Flint, waits at the starting line for the 1k Fun Run to begin, not yet knowing he’d be the first to finish. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Wheeler family from Lennon and Durand, Michigan march towards the starting line for the 1k Fun Run. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Leah Dennis, 3, holds her dads hand as they wait for the 1k Fun Run to start. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Child participants of the 1k Fun Run take their first steps over the starting line. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Participants run and walk down First Street in downtown Flint during the Superhero 1k Fun Run. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run took in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021 to raise awareness and funds for the center which helps abused children. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Every Superhero 1k Fun Run participant recieved a medal after they crossed the finish line. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The 1k Fun Run participants near the finish line. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)