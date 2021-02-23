Flint, MI– Flint’s First Poet Laureate Semaj Brown will be performing in a virtual event with Woodside Church Feb. 24.

According to the event page, “Brown will perform her work Mother Ocean, and engage us in reflection on race, memory, the power of women and what it means to be whole.”

Brown, a poet, author, playwright, and educator, was named Flint’s poet laureate in 2019 by Former Mayor Karen Weaver.

Her work “Mother Ocean: The Making of a New Tribe,” was inspired by Jerry Taliaferro’s photographic installation at the Flint Institute of Arts. The installation was made up of black and white portraits of 49 women from Flint’s African American community who were nominated for the positive impact they have made in the community.

Brown was a subject of the installation, an experience that inspired her to write “Mother Ocean,” according to her website. The event will be from 7 – 8:30 p.m. It is free of charge, but pre-registration is required and can be done here.