Flint, MI— A case concerning an alleged assault between two Flint Board of Education members has been assigned to the Flint Police Detective Bureau for investigative follow up, according to a statement released by the Flint Police Department.

Detectives ae currently gathering additional information before submitting the case to the City of Flint Attorney’s Office for review, officials said.

The incident occurred the morning of March 23 during a board subcommittee meeting at the district’s administration building. During the meeting, former Board President Danielle Green allegedly assaulted Treasurer Laura MacIntyre.

Police were called and arrived on the scene at 11:05 a.m. Green had left the administration building prior to their arrival, officials said.

MacIntyre told police she had been assaulted by Green and declined medical attention, but later saw her family’s physician, police officials said.

The board held an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. March 23 to discuss the incident and vote on whether to remove Green as president. The vote passed 6-0. Green was not present at the meeting.

MacIntyre said Green attacked her “unprovoked,” choked her, slammed her head against a table, and “repeatedly” punched her in the head.

All other board members were witness to the alleged assault, MacIntyre said.

Green told Flint Beat she would not offer comment at this time.