Flint, MI– The Flint Police Department is looking to spend almost $100,000 purchasing surveillance cameras with license plate and vehicle recognition technology.

During the Flint City Council committee meeting Nov. 3, the council considered a resolution to approve spending $98,750 from the city’s general fund on 37 new cameras.

At $2,500 a piece, the Flock Safety Falcon cameras have automated license plate recognition and will also have ShotSpotter technology which can detect the sound and location of gunshots.

“Upon detection, Flock services creates an image and recording of the crime and can provide notifications to the Agency,” the request form states. “The Police Department can create, view, search and archive footage and receive notifications. The system will be a great tool for investigations.”

This is the second phase of the police department’s “camera project,” according to the resolution document.

In May 2021, the police department purchased 25 Flock Falcon cameras for $68,750.00. This price includes the cost of the cameras as well as the $250 implementation fees for each one.

On Sept. 17, 2021, the police department purchased an additional 12 cameras for $30,000.

“The reason why we’re expanding is because these cameras are very successful in revealing and solving crimes in the city of Flint,” Green said. “And it’s just an expansion with the ShotSpotter technology integrated into it.”

The council voted to move this resolution to the next council meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, for the newly elected council to discuss and vote on.