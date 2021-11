Flint, MI– The Flint Police Department is investigating a dead body found in an abandoned home on Flint’s east side.

According to The Flint Police Department’s Sgt. Tyrone Booth, the police received a 911 call on Nov. 24, at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a body found in an abandoned home on Bennett Ave.

Booth said that at this time, no determination has been made as to the cause of death.