Flint, MI—The Flint Police Department is assisting in an investigation into human remains found in the area of Clio Road.

Posts are circulating on Facebook about “three bodies” found near the Family Dollar on Clio Road, but Sgt. Tyrone Booth said he could not confirm the number of bodies.

“I can only confirm that we are assisting in that investigation,” Booth said.

The Michigan State Police Lab is also involved in the investigation. MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter also had no other details to share at this time.