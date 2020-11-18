Flint, MI–A Flint Police Officer working in the K-9 Unit has just been arrested during an investigation into sexual abuse.

36-year-old Justin McLeod was arrested and accused of molesting and raping a young female for two years. He has not yet been formally charged, but the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the investigative reports now.

Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest this afternoon during a live community update, and said warrants for “multiple counts of criminal sexual misconduct, first degree,” were being written as he spoke.

McLeod, who had worked in the Flint Police Department for five years, has been placed on administrative leave without pay, and the process of terminating his employment has started.

Swanson wanted to protect the juvenile victim’s identity, but said that she was within McLeod’s “circle of influence.”

Three days ago, the victim called Michelle Most, a sexual assault nurse examiner, to report the abuse.

Following the call, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Flushing Police Department, and Child Protective Services to investigate a residence in the 6,000 block of McKinley Road in Flushing Township.

They searched the house and transported the victim to a safe spot with the Voices for Children Child Advocacy Center. The next day she was questioned in a forensic interview, which Swanson said led to McLeod’s arrest.

Swanson said the investigation will look into “different types of media sources” to potentially find other victims, or “other images or videos that are criminal in nature.”

Flint Police Chief Terence Green released a statement on Facebook saying they “fully support the investigation being conducted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and will assist in every way possible.”

“No one is above the law, especially police officers,” Green said. “We will continue to hold our police to the highest standards, and nothing less will ever be acceptable in the city of Flint.”