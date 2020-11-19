Flint, MI– A Flint police officer is facing nine counts of criminal charges related to sexual abuse of a child.

Justin McLeod, 36, was arrested Monday night following a forensic interview with the juvenile female victim who accused him of sexually abusing her for two years.

The complaint charges him of six counts of criminal sexual misconduct, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, one count of aggravated indecent exposure, and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Four of the six counts of criminal sexual conduct are in the first degree, for molesting and raping a child under 13 years of age. Two of the six counts are in the second degree for engaging in sexual contact with a child under 13 years of age.

The first degree counts require a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, but could extend to any term of years, or life in prison.

McLeod, who had worked in the Flint Police Department for five years, has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green released a statement on Facebook yesterday saying the process of his termination has started, and that the department “fully support[s] the investigation being conducted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and will assist in every way possible.”

“No one is above the law, especially police officers,” Green said. “We will continue to hold our police to the highest standards, and nothing less will ever be acceptable in the city of Flint.”

McLeod is having his arraignment today.