Flint, MI–The scent of barbecue wafted through the air as attendees of the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25 mingled and embraced each other in the rain.

The cookout was one of multiple events that Flint Pride has hosted this past month to bring Flint’s LGBTQ community together. Teresa Springer, director of programming at Wellness AIDS Services, said the decision to opt for multiple smaller events rather than a large festival was made with the health of the LGBTQ community in mind.

“We decided to not hold a bigger event this year only because there are a lot of vulnerable populations within the LGBTQ+ community and we understand that throwing a big event as we’re coming out of the pandemic could mean that the event would cause some sort of spread and we don’t want anyone to be hurt,” Springer said.

Caprice Castano and Jessica Foote wore their “Free Mom Hugs” shirts in support of Flint’s LGBTQ community. Both of them found out about the event because they are a part of “Free Mom Hugs,” a national organization of mothers supporting the LGBTQ community.

Attendees of the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021 mingle with each other in the rain. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat) Kassi Perez, 21, and Samara Hough, 44, of Flint, pass out free items to attendees of the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. The two were at the event to represent the Center for Gender and Sexuality at the University of Michigan-Flint. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat) Caprice Castano, Caitlin Castano, Arin McGinnis-Smith, and Jessica Foote, smile proudly and embrace each other in the rain at the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. Caprice Castano is the mother of Caitlin Castano and Jessica Foote is the mother of Arin McGinnis-Smith. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat) Griffin Wagner, 20, Julia Seiter, 22, and Kofi Brown, 39, stand behind their vendor table, selling their respective merchandise at the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. Wagner and Seiter represented Totem Bookstore and Brown represented his independent business House of Kofi. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat) Dre Smith, 30, of Flint, flips over a rib. Smith is an employee at the Barbeque House which was providing free food for attendees at the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat) Donovan Hornaday, 30, and Dre Smith, 30, of Flint, stand next to their barbecue grills. Hornaday and Smith are employees at the Barbeque House which was providing free food for attendees at the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. Attendees visited the Wellness AIDS Services booth at the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat) Dani Wetherell, 35, and Ashley Sweers, 36, sit behind a table that have artistic supplies for attendees of the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021 to make their own pride flags. Safe Space Ally Center is a drop-in center located at 311 E Court Street, Flint 48502. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat) Attendees visited the various vendors and booths at the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

The two came with the daughters as well as in support of anyone else at the event who needed a hug. The Flint Pride Cookout ran from 2-6 p.m in the parking lot of the Wellness AIDS Services offices. The event featured free food from Barbecue House and free items from local vendors such as Totem Bookstore, Wellness AIDS Services, and Safe Space Ally Center.

“Hugs are a fundamental right for anyone,” Castano said. “I hope that the LGTBQ+ community in Flint keeps on growing bigger with these events.”

This past month, Flint Pride has hosted an open mic crawl and a roller-skating party, along with fundraising events such as a “crossing over” event hosted by a medium.

More information about events hosted by Flint Pride can be found on their Facebook page.