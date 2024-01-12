Flint, MI — The Gloria Coles Flint Public Library will host its 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration Program on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 2 p.m.

The annual program will showcase song, movement, poetry, and community engagement honoring the vision of peace and social justice Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. championed throughout his life.

The annual program will also feature Bestselling Author and Storyteller Shani Womack as Master of Ceremonies and Associate Dean for Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement Dr. Tonya Bailey as Keynote Speaker.

Recognizing the connection between his life’s work and the literary world, this year’s strategic theme is “It Starts with Me.” The theme defines the 2024 King Holiday Observance while serving as a compass for all the work the Flint Public Library will do this upcoming calendar year and beyond.

The Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, and the celebration is free and open to the public. Activities will start at 10 a.m., and the annual program commences at 2 p.m. There will be something for the whole family including:

Filmography of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life

Vision board and button-making activities

Children’s crafts and activities

Engaging community conversation

Anti-Racism Resource Collection

39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Program

We welcome you to join our celebration as we strive to cultivate a community mindset that will ultimately transform unjust systems. Light refreshments will be served after the program.

For more information about these events, please contact Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator Shana Rowser at srowser@fpl.info.