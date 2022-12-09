Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture.

The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.

“[Guests] can expect an opportunity to open dialogue with Muslims in this area,” explained Shana Rowser, the library’s marketing and community relations coordinator. She said activities will include food tasting and learning about Muslims’ cultural and religious practices, like wearing a head scarf.

Rowser added that the event is actually a nationwide program, and FPL is partnered with the Muslim American Society and Islamic Circle of North America.

The library’s Meet Your Muslim Neighbor event will be held on the second floor of the library, in its Central A and Central B meeting rooms, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.