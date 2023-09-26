Flint, MI — With another round of free COVID test kits now available through the federal government, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released information on how Flint residents can order theirs safely.

Starting Sept. 25, 2023, every U.S. household may again place an order to receive four free COVID-19 rapid tests through the website COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

According to a Sept. 25 FTC consumer alert, the free tests will detect “currently circulating COVID-19 variants and are intended for use through the end of 2023.” The alert notes that the tests should be completely free of charge and residents will only be asked for their name and shipping address during the ordering process.

“If you’d like an email confirmation and delivery updates from the U.S. Postal Service, you can submit your email address,” the notice reads. “Anyone who asks for more information than that is a scammer.”

This round of free COVID tests follows four previous rounds in which the federal government’s Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and the United States Postal Service (USPS) provided over 755 million free COVID tests to households across the country, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services press release on Sept. 20.

According to USPS, orders will ship free starting the week of Oct. 2, 2023.