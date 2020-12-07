FLINT, Michigan–Mayor Sheldon Neeley is urging residents to take advantage of a unique opportunity to save up to $75 for three months on their water bills.

Mayor Neeley worked in conjunction with the city’s Office of Public Health to create the Water Payment Assistance Fund in April as part of the city’s proactive response to COVID. Flint is the only community statewide to develop such a program.

“COVID-19 continues to cause massive hardship in our community. The Water Payment Assistance Fund provides direct relief to residents,” Mayor Neeley said. “This administration will continue to put people first and develop creative ways to give the best service to the residents of Flint.”

About $50,000 in reprogrammed Community Development Block Grant dollars remain available in the fund. Moderate- to low-income residents are eligible, including residents now relying on unemployment because of job losses from coronavirus.

Residents are eligible to receive a credit of up to $75 on their City of Flint water bill. Residents can reapply to receive the credit on up to three monthly water bills. In most instances, the credit will match dollar for dollar the amount residents put toward their bills.

Residents can apply by filling out the online application at www.cityofflint.com/water-payment-assistance-fund. Or residents can call (810) 410-2020 to apply over the phone.

After applying, residents will work directly with one of the City of Flint’s Public Health Navigators to confirm their eligibility.

For more information, visit www.cityofflint.com/water-payment-assistance-fund