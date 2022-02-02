Flint, MI— Flint residents living in ZIP codes 48503 and 48504 are eligible for a free at-home COVID test kit through Project Act, an initiative by the Rockefeller Foundation aimed at increasing access to COVID testing in high-risk communities.

This program is in addition to the free at-home COVID tests available through the federal government.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the new partnership between Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation in a news release Jan. 31.

Michigan will distribute 250,000 free at-home COVID test kits to 50,000 Michigan households in eligible ZIP codes within Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw, and Wayne counties.

The news release did not say why or how the ZIP codes were selected but stated the partnership was to help get “at-home tests into the hands of vulnerable Michiganders.”

Interested individuals can input their ZIP code on the Project Act site to see if they are eligible and place their order.

Flint Beat tested all eight Flint ZIP codes and determined that only 48503 and 48504 were eligible.

Residents may order one COVID test kit per household. Each kit contains five tests and should arrive in Amazon packaging within one to two weeks of ordering.

Those without Internet access can contact the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 or contact 211 for assistance ordering tests.

“Testing is critical to helping Michiganders protect themselves and their loved ones as we face the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.