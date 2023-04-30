Flint, MI — Genesee County Community Action Resource Department (GCCARD) will be onsite at Flint City Hall Monday, May 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to connect residents to assistance with past-due water bills. Flint residents may be eligible for a one-time water payment of up to $1500 if qualified.

Flint residents can meet with GCCARD caseworkers on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday. Appointments are not needed.



Residents must bring the following required documents:

– Active past-due water bill

– Valid State ID/driver’s license for all adults in the household (IDs must match water bill)

– Social Security cards for all members of the household

– Health insurance card(s)

– Proof of household income for the past 30 days

– DHS food benefit letter (if applicable)

– Rental lease or agreement if water bill is in landlord’s name