FLINT, MI—It’s time once again for City of Flint residents to bag their leaves for curbside collection.

Yard waste pickup will continue through November 30, 2021. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days.

The City of Flint began requiring residents to bag leaves over 10 years ago. Residents should NOT rake leaves into the street, which could result in a citation. A limited quantity of yard waste bags are now available at the information desk located in the lobby of City Hall for any resident to bag their leaves.

The City of Flint works in partnership with Keep Genesee County Beautiful and Priority Waste on the annual BAG IT! Campaign.

After November 30, curbside yard waste pickup will no longer be offered in the City of Flint.

When curbside pickup ends, residents can drop off yard waste, including leaves, here are some area locations:

Keep City of Flint Streets and Storm Drains Clean and Clear

If you have any questions about yard waste pickup — or if you need to report problems with any trash or yard waste pickup — please call (810) 410-1134.

