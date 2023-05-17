Flint, MI—Things are about to get a bit greener along Flint’s highways.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting to plant trees along the Interstate 69 (I-69) corridor from Fenton Road to M-54, also known as Dort Highway.

According to a MDOT press release on May 16, 2023, the tree planting follows a $100 million investment to rebuild the road and complete bridge repairs along the I-69/I-475 interchange.

The current and impending closures are expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

The southbound M-54 ramp to westbound I-69 is currently closed for tree planting through May 19, and southbound M-54 to eastbound I-69 will be closed May 17 to May 19.

The following closures are expected May 22 to May 26:

Westbound I-69 to northbound I-475

Northbound I-475 to westbound I-69

Northbound/southbound Saginaw Road ramp to eastbound I-69, shoulder closure only

The following closures are expected May 29 to June 2:

Eastbound I-69 from Grand Traverse Street to Lapeer Road, right lane closure

Southbound Grand Traverse Street ramp to westbound I-69, shoulder closure only

According to the release, MDOT’s tree planting work is weather-dependent and subject to change.