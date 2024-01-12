Flint, MI — The City of Flint is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and urges residents to refrain from parking on public streets today and tomorrow so that crews can remove snow and ice.

If the winter storm becomes as hazardous as expected, the City of Flint will declare a snow emergency using the Alert Flint system, as well as standard communication channels. Community members can sign up to receive alerts at this link.

The City of Flint’s Street Maintenance team is prepared and standing by to clear the roads of snow and ice. Flint has 152 miles of major streets and 353 miles of local streets.

Major routes are the first priority, followed by dangerous hills, curves, intersections, and schools and hospitals. The third priority is major roadways and the fourth is local roads. Subdivision roads are cleared after priority roads are passable.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Genesee County, effective from 1 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, Jan. 12 through 7 p.m. Sat. Jan. 13. Flint can expect total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, as well as winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

The National Weather Service advises to plan on slippery road conditions and to slow down and use caution while traveling. During a snow emergency, the City cautions residents against traveling until the emergency has been lifted.

Residents can help keep roads safe by not parking on the street during a snow emergency so that crews can quickly remove snow. Some consequences for parking vehicles on public streets during a snow emergency may include ticketing and removal at the owner’s expense.

To view the City of Flint’s Snow and Ice Removal Plan, please visit here.

The City of Flint is responsible for salting and plowing streets within city limits, while Genesee County is responsible for maintaining highways and interstates, including I-75, I-69, and I-475.