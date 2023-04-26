Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) Assistant Superintendent Keiona Murphy has tendered her resignation from the district.

According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, the district received Murphy’s resignation on April 24, 2023, though he did not clarify when the resignation would take effect.

“I can confirm that Monday, Flint Community Schools received the resignation of Keiona Murphy, our Assistant Superintendent. Keiona has served the district for over 20 years, and we are grateful for her leadership and contributions,” Jones said in a statement. “We are working closely with Keiona to ensure a smooth transition, and in the interim, the Michigan Department of Education and the Genesee Intermediate School District have graciously offered their support.”

Murphy’s is the third in a series of resignations from Flint Community Schools this month.

The first was Latisha Wolf, who served as the district’s executive director of finance and whose resignation was effective April 7. Wolf was quickly followed by Sharita Galloway, the executive director of human resources, who cited the Board of Education as one of her reasons for departing.

Galloway’s last day was April 21.

Jones did not respond to Flint Beat’s request for more information on why Murphy chose to resign, but did note how the district intends to move forward amid its many leadership vacancies.

“At Flint Community Schools, we remain focused on scholar outcomes – both in and out of the classroom – and providing our school community with the resources and support necessary for them to thrive,” Jones said. “We will continue to provide the best possible education for our students in an environment that is safe, stable and productive, and look forward to the remainder of the school year and all that our scholars, families, teachers and staff will accomplish.”

Murphy was not available for comment before press time. FCS officials indicated that she would be out of office for the remainder of this week, until April 28, as did an automatic reply from Murphy’s school email address.

Murphy took office as assistant superintendent in early 2022. Before that she also served the district as director of state, federal and local programs, as well as an office assistant during her high school career at Flint’s former Central High School.