Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools officials announced the district, alongside all districts in Genesee County, will close Friday, Dec. 3 out of “an abundance of caution” due threats received throughout the county, including a threat to “shoot up” Flint Southwestern Academy.

On Dec. 2, a 17-year-old student posted a video online where she rapped about shooting up Southwestern “like Oxford,” according to a press release from Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

An assistant principal was alerted to the incident and made a report to the Flint police, the press release stated.

“Keeping our community informed is essential to the partnership we have developed with you and to ensuring there is an open line of communication….To that end, we wanted to let you know that we did receive a threat at Southwestern Classical Academy this morning and immediately contacted local law enforcement who determined the threat was not credible. We take threats against the school district seriously. Thus, the scholar was detained by the police and further legal action is being considered,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in a letter to students and families.

The student is being charged as a juvenile with one count of false threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, each a 20-year felony, according to the press release.

“We recognize that tragic events like the recent shooting at Oxford High School often result in an increase of threat warnings to all school districts across the state and nationwide. Our hearts are with the Oxford community and those impacted during this difficult time,” Jones said.

He encouraged students and families to talk together about safety and asked parents to teach their children how to “report threats responsibly.”

Threats can be reported to the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.

Due to the district closure, the community forum set to take place at Pierce Elementary Dec. 3 is cancelled.

In-person instruction will resume Monday, Dec. 6.