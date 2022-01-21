Flint, MI— After nearly three weeks online, Flint Community Schools’ officials had hoped to return to in-person learning by Jan. 24, but that’s not likely to happen.

Superintendent Kevelin Jones announced Jan. 19 the district would continue distance learning following discussions with local health officials.

“Based on the continued rise of COVID-19 cases across Genesee County and the state of Michigan, we have decided to continue with distance learning until further notice to protect the health and wellbeing of our scholars, families, teachers, and staff

Currently, testing positivity rate in Genesee County is 38.6%, higher than Michigan’s overall rate of 33.1%.

Food distributions services will continue to be available on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the locations below:

Durant-Tuuri-Mott

Eisenhower Elementary

Freeman Elementary

Holmes STEM Middle School

Neithercut Elementary

Flint Northwestern

Pierce Elementary

Potter Elementary

Southwestern Classical Academy

“While this decision was not made easily, it is necessary for the greater health of our community. We know this is not an easy time for many across our district and we want you to know that you are not alone. If your family is struggling in anyway, please contact your teachers and principals for assistance,” Jones said.