Flint, MI— After switching to virtual learning this week, Flint Community Schools will remain online for the week of Jan. 10.

“The safety of our entire school community remains a primary concern. While we are eager to welcome our scholars back for in-person learning, based on the counsel we received from our local health team and looking at the current COVID numbers across the region, we decided this is the best solution to ensure the health and safety of Flint Community Schools,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in a letter to students and families.

Critical food distribution services will be available on Tuesday, January 11 and Thursday, January 13 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the below locations:

Durant-Tuuri-Mott

Eisenhower

Freeman

Holmes STEM

Neithercut

Northwestern

Pierce

Potter

Southwestern Academy

Families who pick up food on Fridays will receive an extra day’s worth of meals for the weekend.

“We greatly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will continue to monitor the number of cases and work with local health officials to determine when it is safe to reopen our schools for in-person learning,” Jones said.