Flint, MI—Flint Community School officials are inviting Flint residents to weigh in on how the district should spend over $99 million in COVID relief funds as well as a potential $340 million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

The forums are part a new, long-term initiative called “Future Focused: Renovating, Rebuilding, Re-energizing” aimed at reviving the struggling district.

“When it comes to your children’s education, your voice means everything to us. Flint Community Schools is nothing without the community that it serves. To that end, the district today announced the launch of community forum meetings, which will begin the week of November 29 and run through mid-December,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a letter to the community.

The Future Focused initiative is structured around four components, according to the press release: community conversations, an Impact Advisory Committee to represent the “community voice,” committee chairs and the superintendent who will be responsible for gathering community input, and the Board of Education who will make final decisions for the district.

There will be 10 community forums at various buildings throughout the district. Each is scheduled to last for two hours. Every member of the community is invited to attend.

Participants can join in-person, virtually via Zoom or share their input by filling out a Google form survey. Zoom recordings will be shared online 24 hours following each forum.

Below is the schedule.