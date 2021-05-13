Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools is conducting a family survey and is asking parents to respond by Friday, May 14.

The district hopes the survey responses will inform enrollment efforts for the 2021-2022 school year as well as their strategic plan.

“We value your input, and we know that parent and guardian involvement is critical to scholars’ success in school. We know you rely on regular updates and information from the district, and we wish to meet you where you are with the information you need,” Superintendent Anita Steward wrote to families in a letter.

On April 23, FCS held a public forum where they asked for input on a revised strategic plan. The survey is a continuation of those efforts.

It takes about five minutes to complete and is confidential, officials said. Participants will be asked how they would like to receive updates from FCS, if they would recommend FCS to others, and what kind of information they’d like to receive from their child’s school.

“We remain optimistic about our future and look forward to collaborating with our entire school community. Your input will continue to guide our efforts along with the district’s strategic plan. Our primary focus remains your scholar’s growth and well-being as we work to provide a high-quality education and support services to the families we are honored to serve,” Steward said.

A link to the survey can be found here.