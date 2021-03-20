Flint, MI—Flint Schools returned to school this week and teachers and students at Pierce Elementary said, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the return to in-person learning is going well.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been so great to see the kids come back to school. I mean, we haven’t seen them in almost a year…We’ve been teaching them about CDC guidelines, like wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying six feet apart,” Principal of Pierce Dr. Shamarion Grace said.

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education originally voted for students to resume in-person learning on Feb. 22, but after a tumultuous board meeting on Feb. 17 and concerns over sneeze guard installation, district officials announced that schools would not reopen.

Welcome Back balloons sit at every student entrance at Pierce Elementary on March 18, 2021 as they welcomed students back for in-person learning this past Monday. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Pierce Elementary School Principal Dr. Shamarion Grace sits in her office on Thursday March 18, 2021, the first week Flint Community Schools has returned to in-person learning. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) COVID-19 booklets are handed out to the students at Pierce Elementary School to teach them about mask wearing and social distancing. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A photo hangs on the wall of Pierce Elementary School’s Principal, Dr. Grace’s office from her first day of in person learning. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A temperature check station sits at the entrance of Pierce Elementary School on March 18, 2021. Anyone who enters the. building must pass a temperature check. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) If a student at Pierce Elementary School is feeling sick, they can head over to the waiting room where Medical Assistant Ashley Olson will check them out and put them in isolation if necessary. March 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Tables are set up in the gymnasium of Pierce Elementary School on March 18, 2021, the first week back to in-person learning. Smiley faces mark where students should sit and arrows on the floow tell them which direction to walk, to allow for optimum social distancing. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Medical Assistant Ashley Olson stands in front of the Lunch Expectations poster she helped design. Olson was just hired in Februrary of 2021. She will be monitoring the health of the students at Pierce Elementary. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Sanitizing sheets are hung next to classrooms on March 18, 2021. The sheets help faculty know which rooms are sanitized and which rooms need to be santizied at Pierce Elementary School. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Notable African Americans are hung in the walls of Pierce Elementary School on March 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The Owl learning device helps with hybrid learning at Flint Community Schools. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A student at Pierce Elementary School does his math assignment behing a sneeze guard on March 18, 2021, the first week of in-person learning. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On March 18, 2021, students work on math problems in Valerie Marshall’s class. This week was the first week of in-person learning at Pierce Elementary School. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Third grader at Pierce Elementary School, Jaleah Collins, works on a math problem at her desk on March 18, 2021, the first week of in-person learning since March 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Third grader at Pierce Elementary School, Jaleah Collins, works on a math problem at her desk on March 18, 2021, the first week of in-person learning since March 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Third grader at Pierce Elementary School, Jaleah Collins, works on a math problem at her desk on March 18, 2021, the first week of in-person learning since March 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Third grade teacher Valerie Marshall helps a student with his math work on March 18, 2021, the first week of in-person learning at Pierce Elementary School. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray are easily acessible in Valerie Marshall’s third grade classroom at Pierce Elementary on March 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Pierce Elementary School on March 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

On March 10, after sneeze guards had been properly installed in elementary schools, the board reapproved the district’s hybrid, in-person learning plan, which offered students and their families the option to return to classrooms.

Pre-k through 3rd grade returned March 15. Secondary schools will reopen March 22.

At Pierce, approximately 75 of the 150 enrolled students have opted for in-person instruction.

With younger children, there was some concern they would have trouble keeping masks on, but third grade teacher at Pierce Valerie Marshall said it has not been an issue.

“They’ve been really good because they’ve been doing it,” she said.

Grace said it helps to review social distancing and “what’s new about school right now” with the children each day. Students have also been given books about what it means to wear a mask and to social distance.

Other safety provisions include signage on floors to control the flow of traffic and ensure proper social distancing, sneeze guards, personal protective equipment, and temperature check kiosks.

Classrooms and commonly touched surfaces are sanitized every hour. Janitorial staff must sign their name and note the time on record logs to ensure they are being cleaned frequently.

A medical assistant for Pierce, Ashley Olson, was hired in February to help take care of students should they fall ill.

“We do have a protocol. You have to take their temp. Find out what their issues are, tummy aches, sneezing, coughing. And depending on their symptoms we have to contact mom or dad,” Olson said.

Students who display COVID-19 symptoms are sent to an isolation room to prevent further contact with others. The district considers it an outbreak if two or more individuals who work in the same building, which includes staff and students, contract the disease.

Marshall said she’s happy to be back with her students because she can teach more effectively in person.

“I see the need. I see that students need to be with us… Doing it virtually has been a task because [of] all sorts of barriers; attendance being a problem, technology being a problem…Now they’re going to learn what they need to learn,” she said.

Dominque Marshall, a one-on-one paraprofessional who supports students with special needs, said it has been a challenge to work with them online.

“Most of our one-on-ones have [behavioral issues]. I’m kind of used to them… needing that one-on-one time to walk up and down the hallways just to debrief. Virtually, I’m not able to say, ‘Hey, let’s go take a walk. Tell me how you feel right now’ or, ‘Hey, let’s go take a break,’” he said.

Dominque Marshall is also a cosmetologist. Before the pandemic, he would reward one of students with free haircuts for good behavior.

“When we went virtual, I was able to say, ‘Hey, if you do good, this whole month of school, I’ll give your mom the money for you to go get a haircut,” he said, adding that he’s thrilled to be able to interact with his kids again.

But eight-year-old Jaleah Collins said what she looks forward to most about going to school is “going back home.”

“I’m kind of nervous because, it’s like, I’m back in school but everything is not the same,” she said.

Students are spaced six feet apart at lunch tables and their food is brought to them. While they are able to attend gym class and socially distance, they are not allowed outdoor recess yet, Dominque Marshall said.

Linda Smith, a grandmother and full-time caregiver to her three grandchildren said that while she decided to send her youngest back to Pierce, it still doesn’t feel safe.

“I sent them back because the kids, they had a lot of adjustment doing online and doing their work and not getting the proper help that some of them need,” Smith said. “Don’t try to rush them back to school…This is March. They’ve been doing this since last year so, what is four months?”

At Flint Schools, in-person days are staggered according to last name to maintain social distancing and safety.

Students with last names beginning with A-L attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with last names beginning with M-Z attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays, no students are in the buildings so they can be sanitized.

The hectic schedule has been an adjustment for Smith.

“I have to take more than one kid school. But by one going on Monday and Tuesday, the other one going on Thursday and Friday, it’s been a little difficult,” Smith said.

Other parents have expressed concern for teachers to get vaccinated, Marshall said.

About half of the district’s staff has received the vaccine, Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.

Overall, teachers are happy to be back, Grace said.

“It was like the first day of school…We were definitely ready. And so, I think it’s just excitement and seeing the kids and their faces and smiles. The only thing (is) you can’t hug them. So, you have to do air hugs,” she said.