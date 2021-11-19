Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools will continue to enforce mask wearing at all buildings despite the lift of a county-wide mask mandate that will go into effect Dec. 22.

“You may have seen that the Genesee County Health Department announced it is lifting its mask mandate at schools. However, there will be no change. I repeat: there will be no change at Flint Community Schools,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said at a board meeting Nov. 17. “We will stay strong with our mask mandate, as we do all that we can to protect our scholars, families, teachers, and staff. We will continue to monitor this situation and make changes when appropriate. We will we appreciate your understanding and support as we do what is best for our school community.”

According to the district’s website, there have been a total of 44 COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year. Currently, there are 11 positive cases.

Genesee County Medical Health Officer Pamela Hackert announced the mask mandate lift during a press conference Nov. 15.

Officials said the decision is due in part to the release of the pediatric vaccine which was approved for use in children ages 5-11 by the Food and Drug Administration Nov. 3.

When the mask mandate was first ordered on Aug. 12, Genesee County was at high risk for COVID transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning the county had 50-99 cumulative cases per 100,000 residents within a seven-day period.

The county is now categorized as “moderate,” meaning the county had 10-50 cumulative cases per 100,000 residents within the past seven days.

The pediatric vaccine is available at all GCHD vaccine clinics and major pharmacies.