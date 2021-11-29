Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools is seeking applicants for 10 open positions and will host a job fair Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy located at 1420 W. 12th Street.

Those interested should come “interview ready,” according to a press release.

“People should bring their resume and a smile. Someone will greet them and sit down with them one-on-one to discuss their interest in becoming part of the FCS Team,” Human Resource Specialist Jorgina Rubin said.

This is the second job fair held by the district. The first took place Nov. 18.

“The job fair went well, but there are certainly more opportunities. We spoke to applicants and representatives from community organizations. We would like to see more interested applicants attend our next job fair and are committed to getting to know all candidates,” Rubin said.

Positions available include:

Director of Operations & Ancillary Services

Executive Director of Human Resources

Health Services Coordinator

Administrative Assistant

Pupil Accounting & Student Records Coordinator

Certified Teachers – Music, Physical, General and Special Education

Paraprofessionals – General and Special Education

Speech & Language Pathologist

School Social Workers

School Psychologist

Interested applicants can also apply online here. Further questions can be directed to

Flint Community Schools’ Human Resources department by calling 810-760-1218.