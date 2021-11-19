Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools is hosting a holiday food distribution and community health event Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwestern High School.

Six hundred and fifty pre-selected Flint families will receive a free Thanksgiving meal while the rest of the community is invited for flu shots, COVID vaccines, and booster shots from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Our team is volunteering to put together and distribute care packages to families ahead of Thanksgiving. We have the honor of serving the people in Flint both inside and outside the classroom. We will continue to do all that we can to support our school and community,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.

Now in its seventh year, Holiday for Hope is sponsored by a partnership between MeridianHealth and Sodexo Magic.

“Food scarcity is a real threat to the health and well-being of this community. Despite the continued challenges of COVID-19, SodexoMagic remains committed to providing our families with nutritious food options during the holiday season,” Bernard Gladney said, district manager SodexoMagic Michigan and Northern Indiana.

Food distribution will take place from 8-10:30 a.m. but is closed to the general public. The Health Fair begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all.

Northwestern High School is located at G2138 W. Carpenter Road.