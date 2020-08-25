Flint Schools to Remain Online Until ‘Further Notice’

Flint, MI —Flint Community Schools Superintendent Anita Steward announced Aug. 24 that students will not return to in-person learning “until further notice.”

The district had planned to resume face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14, but due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, FCS leadership felt it was unsafe, Steward said.

It not known when students will return to classrooms. “We will continue to work with state and local health experts to determine when we believe it is safe to bring our students and staff back to school,” Steward said in the letter.

Steward asked parents to contact their child’s school as soon as possible if they have not done so already. “FCS staff have been going door-to-door to help families get connected,” she said

At the start of the school year, approximately 2,000 students had not checked in with teachers. Staff began on-the-ground efforts to find hard-to-reach kids and provide them with necessary resources, including technology.

The district experienced a shortage of school-issued Chromebooks but now has enough devices to meet demand, Steward said.

“As online learning continues, we encourage you to talk to your neighbors, friends and family to remind them it’s time to get online.”

Students or parents who have questions can email superintendent@flintschools.org or call 810-760-1883.