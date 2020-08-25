EducationK12

Flint Schools to Remain Online Until ‘Further Notice’

By Carmen Nesbitt
0

Flint, MI —Flint Community Schools Superintendent Anita Steward announced Aug. 24 that students will not return to in-person learning “until further notice.”

The district had planned to resume face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14, but due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, FCS leadership felt it was unsafe, Steward said.

It not known when students will return to classrooms. “We will continue to work with state and local health experts to determine when we believe it is safe to bring our students and staff back to school,” Steward said in the letter.

Steward asked parents to contact their child’s school as soon as possible if they have not done so already. “FCS staff have been going door-to-door to help families get connected,” she said

At the start of the school year, approximately 2,000 students had not checked in with teachers. Staff began on-the-ground efforts to find hard-to-reach kids and provide them with necessary resources, including technology.

The district experienced a shortage of school-issued Chromebooks but now has enough devices to meet demand, Steward said.

“As online learning continues, we encourage you to talk to your neighbors, friends and family to remind them it’s time to get online.”

Students or parents who have questions can email superintendent@flintschools.org or call 810-760-1883.

Carmen Nesbitt

Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing. She wrote for Hour Detroit and SEEN Magazine before joining the Flint Beat news team as an education and public health reporter. When she isn’t writing, she’s probably failing at some Pinterest DIY art project or taking a nap with her old lady pug.

You can contact her at cnesbitt@flintbeat.com or at 810-293-7426.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @FlintBeat