Flint, MI— Oct. 6 was Count Day for Michigan schools, one of two days that decide how much state aid a district receives. Flint Community Schools officials reported a preliminary count of 3,033 students, 174 fewer than last October.

However, the number exceeds this fiscal year’s budgeted count of 2,991, meaning the district will receive more funding than expected.

“While attendance on Count Day is a key factor in our ability to serve scholars and their families, we want to reinforce the importance of coming to school all day, every day. We appreciate our school community’s ongoing commitment throughout this school year, and we will continue to do all that we can to provide scholars with the education, resources and space that sets them up for lifelong success,” Interim Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.

The official count for the 2020-21 school year was 3,164. School districts have five weeks to submit student counts to the Genesee Intermediate School District. The GISD then has until March 23, 2022, to get audited counts to the state.