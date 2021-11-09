Genesee County, MI—COVID cases continue to fluctuate week after week, but over the past two months, the City of Flint has had the second-lowest rate of new cases in Genesee County, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions (FCHES).

However, Genesee County overall has seen a 64% increase in case rates from September to October, according to FCHES.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Current reporting shows that cases in Genesee County decreased from 719 to 705 for the week of Oct. 24. In Flint, cases increased slightly from 139 to 142.

County-wide testing positivity rate has also increased from 15% to 17% since the previous reporting week.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

FCHES stated that race is still unknown for most confirmed cases but analysis shows that “areas with high rates of missing race data are in predominantly white cities and townships, suggesting that racial disparities are not reemerging.”

Currently, 57.4% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose, while 52.8% are fully vaccinated.