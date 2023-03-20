Flint, MI—A fair providing health, education and other resources will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flint Public Library (FPL) (1026 E. Kearsley Street) on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The Flint Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting the event. Information available will include how to access food, housing and healthcare as well as expungement processes, according to the chapter’s March 8 press release.

Tamar Swain, president of the Flint Alumnae Chapter, said the event will be the chapter’s 14th annual Basic Needs Fair, which was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that it serves as a “one-stop shop” for needed services.

“A lot of people that need these services don’t even know they exist, so I think it’s really important that we provide access, first of all, and that face-to-face interaction with the vendors and agencies who serve our community under one roof,” Swain said.

The Flint Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority focuses on promoting physical and mental health, political and international involvement as well as economic and educational development.

For the Saturday event, several organizations will be in attendance, including Genesee Health System, Mott Community College, Chase Bank and Planned Parenthood.

There’ll be fun activities too, Swain added, such as food trucks and raffle tickets for giveaways.