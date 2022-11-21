Flint, MI—The holiday season is upon us, and a host of Thanksgiving celebrations are coming up in Flint. If you’re looking for plans—from free meals and cocktail parties to workouts and holiday shopping—there are plenty of ways to join in this week’s happenings.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

14th Annual Blessed to be a Blessing Dinner | Center for Hope, 812 Root St. | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Thursday, Nov. 24

Friday, Nov. 25

Saturday, Nov. 26

Did we miss your event? Please let us know in the comments.