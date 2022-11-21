Flint, MI—The holiday season is upon us, and a host of Thanksgiving celebrations are coming up in Flint. If you’re looking for plans—from free meals and cocktail parties to workouts and holiday shopping—there are plenty of ways to join in this week’s happenings.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- 14th Annual Blessed to be a Blessing Dinner | Center for Hope, 812 Root St. | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Flint Citadel and The Salvation Army Life Center’s Free Thanksgiving Eve Dinner | 1475 W. Coldwater Rd. | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Flint Social Club and Market Tap’s Friendsgiving Event | 300 E. First St. (inside the Flint Farmers’ Market) | 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Night Before Thanksgiving with The Maggots | Sherman’s Lounge, 4211 Fenton Rd. | 7 p.m.
- Beats x Beers’ After Hours Thanksgiving Eve Party | 4205 Miller Road #C-16 | 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- Trv Fitness Flint’s Free Thanksgiving Community Workout | 4580 Miller Rd. | 9 a.m.
- 66th Annual Mott Park Turkey Trot | Mott Park Recreation Area, 2701 Nolen Dr. | 9 a.m or 9:30 a.m. depending on race, packet pick-up is on Nov. 22 and 23 at separate location
- Nizo and Neal’s Hot Meal Giveaway | Flint Local 432, 124 W. First St. | Noon to 4 p.m.
- Black Thursday Thanksgiving Night Event | Lakeview Grill, 2713 Layton Blvd. | 10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
- Black Friday Thanksgiving After Party | Rube’s Bar and Grill, 1117 Chevrolet Ave. | 6 p.m.
- Comedy Night @ The Market | 300 E. First St. | 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Flint Handmade 15th Annual Holiday Craft Market | 300 E. First St. | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
- Small Business Saturday in Downtown Flint featuring tree lighting and carriage rides | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Loft and Comma Bookstore’s Mr. and Mrs. Santa Paws event | 132 W. Second St. | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Did we miss your event? Please let us know in the comments.