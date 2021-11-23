Flint, MI—Thanksgiving is nearly here and there are a host of celebrations coming up in Flint. If you’re looking for plans—from free meals to cocktail parties and Turkey trots—there’s still time to join in the holiday’s happenings.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thursday, Nov. 25

65th Annual Flint Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot | Mott Park Recreation Area at 2701 Nolen Dr., Flint, MI | 9 a.m.

Free Annual LPCC Thanksgiving Luncheon, Lincoln Park Community Church | 742 Neubert Ave Flint, MI | 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Vanguards Ministry First Annual Thanksgiving Dinner | 6710 Clio Rd., Flint, MI | 12 pm – 3 pm Diners may choose to carry out or dine at the venue. Senior citizens may also opt to have their meal delivered. Please call Rodney Porter at 678-818-5183 or Lakeisha Turead at 810-394-7846 for more information.

Eat & Give Thanks Event with Sisters Supporting Sisters | Berston Field House at 3300 Saginaw St., Flint, MI | 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

