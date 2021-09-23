Flint, MI — The City of Flint plans to begin water shutoffs at commercial properties this week, according to a Sept. 22 press release.

The press release noted the connection shutoff at commercial properties was meant to collect on “extreme delinquent accounts” after the city sent demand letters in June to 130 commercial properties with a balance of at least $5,000.

“As we continue to evaluate water connections, we must hold habitually delinquent commercial water customers accountable,” Mayor Neeley said.

Flint’s Code of Ordinances stipulates if no payment or payment arrangement is made by these properties, water services can be disconnected and a turn-off fee charged.

At press time, the city said outstanding water bills total over $70,000 for commercial property owners that have not made payment or not made payment arrangement.

Mayor Neeley paused disconnecting water at commercial properties while Flint faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he had said he would “actively” pursue collection from commercial properties even while he extended the moratorium on shutoffs to occupied residences in early April.

Melissa Brown, a spokesperson for the city, said none of the commercial properties facing water shutoff are apartment complexes, senior living facilities, or other housing developments.