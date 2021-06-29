FLINT, Michigan– The waste service provider for the City of Flint has struggled with staffing issues. The City has actively worked to try to remedy this situation through repeated interventions, including Mayor Sheldon Neeley dispatching Flint crews last month to haul off yard waste. The service provider continues to be behind in yard waste pickup.

As an interim measure, the service provider will continue to provide trash pickup every week, but alternate between recycling pickup and yard waste pickup week-to-week.

Starting Monday, the service provider will be picking up yard waste throughout the City, but delay recycling pickup until the following week. The two services will continue to alternate to be picked up every other week.

“We all are frustrated and have actively worked to develop the best response possible. We cannot thank residents enough for your patience as our contractor deals with this staffing shortage,” said Michael J. Brown, director of the Department of Public Works for the city of Flint.

The City of Flint continues to move forward to competitively bid its garbage service provider. A previous bid did not follow proper processes and so it was re-bid to ensure the process is fair and transparent.

A 90-day contract extension will go before City Council on Monday to make sure waste service continues uninterrupted while that bid process is completed.