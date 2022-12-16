Flint, MI—Flint’s professional basketball team is set to host a “Hip-Hop Xmas” toy giveaway at Comma Bookstore this Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 3 p.m.

Flint United owner and president Kevin Mays said the hip-hop themed giveaway “just felt right” as a “feel-good, musically rich” holiday event.

“Some of our favorite holiday classics come from RUN DMC, Mariah Carey, Boys II Men, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Destiny’s Child, even Snoop Dogg,” he told Flint Beat. The event will feature a DJ set by Afrobotk and performances by Flint-native and vocalist, Laia, and hip-hop artist Zip.

Mays said he chose Comma Bookstore for the giveaway location as “they continue to lead our city in all things culturally-infused from their book selection to the art on the walls.”

The giveaway includes toys for all ages, Mays said, and thanks to partners McDonald’s and Liquid Bidding, there are enough gifts for at least the first 100 kids who attend on Saturday.

“In all, we just wanted to do something that felt good to us,” Mays said. “There’s so many great events in the city around this time of the year and Flint United just wanted to be a part of the fun.”

The giveaway will also feature a coffee and hot chocolate bar from Rootless Coffee, which Mays promised will include marshmallows, extra chocolate pieces and peppermint sticks because “who doesn’t like warm treats?”

Comma Bookstore is located at 132 W. Second St. in downtown Flint, Mich., and Mays welcomed the whole community to stop by during Saturday’s toy giveaway.

“We hope everyone comes and enjoys each other’s company,” Mays said. “And, how can I forget, Santa will be there too!”