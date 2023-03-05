Flint United, a semi-professional basketball team in Flint, Mich., brought one of its regular-season games to Hamady High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, kicking off a new program dubbed the Flint United High School Series.

The series will bring six of the team’s games this season to three high schools in the Flint area, said Flint United Owner and President Kevin Mays. On top of Hamady, Flint United will play at International Academy of Flint and Southwestern Classical Academy.

The team will play two games at each school. One will take place on a school day afternoon as a free event for students only, and the other will be a weekend game open to the public.

Check it out in the video below: