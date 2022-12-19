Flint, MI—DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” echoed through Buckham Alley as families filed into Comma Bookstore for hot chocolate and free toys at Flint United’s Hip-Hop Xmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
“We just want them to come in and enjoy and have a good time,” said Flint United’s owner and president Kevin Mays. “Not just here, take a toy and get out type of thing, but you know, enjoy one another. Vibe out to the music, relax, kick it, hang out.”
Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team, hosted the event in partnership with Liquid Bidding, a Flint-based online auction website that helped purchase toys to give away to the first 100 children who came through. The team’s partners at McDonald’s helped put together the idea for the event, Mays said.
Flint-based DJ and musician Afrobotk curated a track list full of Christmas bops from hip-hop legends like Ghostface Killah and Run DMC while local artists Zip and Laia each took the stage to perform sets.
Meanwhile, Dr. Aisha Harris, who will soon open up her own family medical practice in downtown Flint called Harris Family Health, set up a table to help connect guests with healthcare.
“Really, just being community, being love, being family is what it’s all about,” Mays said. “This is our home. If we don’t take care of it, no one else will.”