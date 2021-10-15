Flint, MI—Flint residents have just two more weeks to request an absentee ballot for the city council general election.

The deadline for the city clerk’s office to receive an absentee ballot request is Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. The office will also be open on Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to issue absentee ballots over the counter.

The city council general election is on Nov. 2. Leading up to election day, the city clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive and process absentee ballot requests.

The final deadline for voters to return an absentee ballot to the clerk’s office is Nov. 2 by 8 p.m. Absentee ballots received after the deadline date cannot be counted.

The city clerk’s Office is located at Flint City Hall on the second floor, at 1101 S. Saginaw St. The office can be reached by calling (810) 766-7414.

