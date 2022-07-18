Flint, MI— In order to allow voting by absentee ballot over the counter for the upcoming August 2nd Primary Election, the Flint City Clerk’s office is currently open on the 3rd Floor of Flint City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City of Flint registered voters can also apply for and receive an absentee ballot at the Clerk’s office in person until August 1st at 4 p.m., the day before the election. Voters requiring additional information about the August 2nd Primary Election should contact the Flint City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7414.