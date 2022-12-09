A Genesee County judge has ordered criminal charges dismissed against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, according to a Bridge Magazine article.

It’s the latest in a spate of dismissals after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that Michigan improperly relied on a one-person grand jury to bring charges against Snyder and a host of other officials involved in the crisis.

Circuit Court Judge F. Kay Behm ruled Wednesday that the charges warranted dismissal because they “were not properly brought.” She sent the case back to the county’s 67th District Court for an order of dismissal.



