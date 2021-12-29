Flint, MI– In a couple of weeks, those who registered for the Flint water lawsuit settlement will be able to begin submitting their claims.

According to a notice published in the United States District Court of Eastern Michigan on Dec. 23, the claims period for the $626.25 million settlement will commence on Jan. 12, 2022 and continue through May 12, 2022.

The settlement, announced in August 2020, will resolve all litigation related to the water crisis against the State of Michigan, the City of Flint, Rowe Engineering, and McLaren Hospital.

After going through the processes of preliminary approval, a two-month registration period, listening to objections, and fairness hearings, U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy issued final approval for the settlement on Nov. 10, 2021.

Final approval was needed before registrants could begin making their claims, and according to the notice, there were “various unanticipated events” that delayed the start of the claims process which had originally been set for April.

“There are no longer any impediments to starting the claims period,” Special Master Deborah Greenspan wrote in the notice.

She wrote that this date provides enough time for the claims administrator to mail the claim forms to “the approximately 13,000 registrants who submitted their registration forms by mail.” Those who registered online will be notified through email.

There were more than 85,000 registration forms submitted in total, at least 50,614 of which were unique claims, according to Levy’s final decision.

Once the claims administrator notifies registrants that they can begin the claims process, they will be able to either mail in their completed forms, or “sign on to the claims system,” follow the instructions, and submit the “appropriate claim forms.”

While online registrants can request hard copies of their completed claims forms, Greenspan wrote that claimants are encouraged to file online because “it will facilitate processing.”

The deadline for submitting claims will be May 12, 2022, which is 120 days after the commencement of the claims period. Registrants can call a telephone helpline established by the claims administrator for assistance in any aspect of the claims process. That telephone number is (800) 493-1754.

According to the official settlement website, registrants should also keep the claims administrator updated on any changes in contact information, including new addresses and email addresses, to ensure they are notified about the claims process. To do this, registrants can call the helpline, or email flintwater@archersystems.com.

Once claims have been submitted, they must be reviewed and evaluated before any payments can be made. According to the settlement site, “it is possible that payments will be issued near the end of 2022.”