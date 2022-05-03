FLINT, MI–A major documentary made over half a decade, following arguably the worst man-

made poisoning in American history, is to be released exactly eight years after the tragedy began.

And shockingly the award-winning director of “FLINT: Who Can You Trust?” has

revealed a gritty reality in Flint today – where residents form long lines to collect

bottled water every week – and trust in authority is at rock bottom.

Anthony Baxter was the first filmmaker in the Michigan city prior to the water disaster

– and the last to leave. And the BAFTA award winner recently returned this year to

speak to residents and health professionals who first exposed the devastating impact

of a cost saving measure to switch Flint’s water supply from Lake Huron to a locally contaminated river.

When Baxter first arrived in Flint in early 2015, he witnessed months of protests

about the polluted water supply, which were waved off by officials who denied

anything was wrong. But the turning point came when a local paediatrician found

conclusive proof that children in Flint were being exposed to ‘toxic waste’ levels of lead.

“Like this incredible movie shares,” said Dr Mona Hanna-Attisha, “Everybody was

being dismissed and denied and attacked. Anybody who raised any concerns about

the water in Flint was being silenced.” A recent sample group of 174 Flint children

revealed 80% required help for a language learning or intellectual disorder,

compared with 15% before the fateful cost-saving decision was made to switch the water supply.

Baxter returned to Flint in early 2022 and was shocked to discover little had

changed. “I saw the thrice weekly snaking queue of traffic for donated bottled water.

The residents I filmed for the documentary told me they refuse to drink even filtered

tap water today. Their supply can be shut off for non-payment, of what are, the

highest water bills in America. And they’ve received not a single cent in

compensation for the damage done to them and their kids.”

Baxter added, “I feel it’s crucially important that – the people of Flint are not

forgotten. Hopefully this film will shed a fresh spotlight on their ongoing plight.”

FLINT: Who Can You Trust?

